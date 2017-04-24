New shops, restaurants, and office space coming to Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) –Four new retail, office and restaurants buildings are coming to Leland.

Maus, Warwick, Matthews & Company along with McKinley Building are constructing the buildings at Westgate Marketplace, next to the Leland Super Walmart.

According to a news release, the 4.5-acre site will have 31,600 square feet of available space plus parking.

Westgate Marketplace hopes to be ready for tenants by the Fall.

Expectant tenants include women’s fashion, sporting goods, shoes, health and beauty, lifestyle and furnishings, pet supplies, insurance and a restaurant.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, which is when some of the tenants will be announced.