UNCW Baseball ties home run record

HEMPSTEAD, New York (UNCWSports.com) – UNCW tied a school record with seven home runs, including six in one inning, as the Seahawks pounded Hofstra, 20-7, to win the Colonial Athletic Association series on Sunday at University Field.

The Seahawks improved to 7-5 in the league and 18-20 overall. The Pride, meanwhile, fell to 3-9 in the league and 10-27 on the season.

Leading the home run parade was Riley Zayicek who finished with five runs batted in and a pair of home runs. Nick Feight finished with three hits and four RBI’s while Ryan Jeffers also had three hits and three runs batted. All three homered in the eighth inning.

UNCW belted six home runs in a nine-run eighth inning, including four consecutive round trippers.

Zarion Sharpe (3-1) picked up the win, going 5.2 innings.

David Leiderman led Hofstra with four hits while Vito Friscia added two hits and three runs batted in.

Jorge Marrero (1-6) took the loss for Hofstra, lasting 2.1 innings.

Next up: UNCW visits Campbell on Apr. 25 for a 5 p.m. start.

How it happened: UNCW jumped out to a 9-1 lead after four innings.

Home Runs: Zayicek (off Marrero in the second inning, two on, none out; off James in the eighth inning, none on, none out), Jeffers (off James in the eighth inning, one on, none out), Berne (off James in the eighth inning, none on, none out), Thorburn (off Weiss in the eighth inning, none on, none out), Feight (off Weiss in the eighth inning, two on, one out), Mims (off Brazill in the eighth inning, none on, one out); Hofstra: Cillis (off Sharpe in the fifth inning, one on, one out)