UNCW Softball swept at JMU

(Photo: UNCWSports.com)

HARRISONBURG, Virginia (UNCWSports.com) – Senior Nella Chamblee registered two hits, including a home run, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped a pair of Colonial Athletic Association contests at No. 14/15 James Madison on Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes, who improved to 39-6 overall and 12-2 in the CAA with the doubleheader sweep, claimed a 4-1 victory in the opener before posting a 4-0 triumph in the nightcap. UNCW saw its record dip to 29-12-1 overall with an 8-6 mark in league play.

Chamblee had a hit in each game of the doubleheader. She accounted for the Seahawks’ lone run in the opener with a home run to center field before adding a single in the nightcap.

Four other Seahawks each tallied a hit in the twin bill.

Freshman Cambry Arnold and junior Megan Good each recorded three hits to lead James Madison in the doubleheader. Arnold went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the opener while Good added a two-hit performance in the second game while driving in three runs.

Good also earned the win in the circle in the opener and posted her first save of the season in the nightcap. She allowed just one run on five hits over 8.2 innings with four strikeouts.

How It Happened – Game 1: James Madison jumped to a 4-0 lead over the Seahawks, scoring one run in the first before adding three runs in the fifth inning. UNCW trimmed the margin to 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning on Chamblee’s solo home run to center field.

How It Happened – Game 2: The Dukes took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Good doubled down the right field line for the game’s first run, freshman Odicci Alexander added a sacrifice fly to right for a two-run advantage. Good’s home run in the fifth frame upped the margin to 4-0.

Inside the Box Scores: James Madison was 6-for-13 in advancement opportunities in the opener … UNCW’s lead-off hitter reached safely just once in the doubleheader … The teams were a combined 1-for-12 with two outs in the nightcap … The Seahawks turned two double plays in the nightcap, upping their season total to 16.

#SeahawkStats: Chamblee extended her hitting streak to four straight games … She has also reached base safely in nine consecutive contests … Senior Merritt Wilkinson tied the school single-season record by being hit by a pitch for the 10th time this season in the opener … Wilkinson has now been hit by a pitch 21 times in her career, also a school record … She has also reached base safely in five straight outings.

Up Next: The Seahawks return home next weekend to welcome Towson to Boseman Field for a three-game CAA series. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Apr. 29, at 1 p.m. before ending the series with Senior Day on Sunday, Apr. 30, at 1 p.m.