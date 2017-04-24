Video captures the moment 4-year-old girl falls out of van

EMT picks up child who fell from school bus. (Photo: Ryan Ciampoli/ABC News)

Harrowing dash cam video captures the moment a 4-year-old girl fell out of the back of a moving church bus on a state highway in Arkansas.

The footage depicts the small child swinging out from the back door of a church bus on Highway 65 in Harrison, Arkansas, before falling off onto the street as the van briskly drives away.

“I saw it happening and it blew my mind, it’s like I wasn’t even seeing what I was seeing,” Ryan Ciampoli, a volunteer firefighter who witnessed the girl’s fall and called for help, told local ABC News affiliate KHBS-TV of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“Obviously, you want to leave her laying there, you know, if she’s not in danger, but we’re in the middle of a state highway so I couldn’t leave her just laying there,” Ciampoli added.

