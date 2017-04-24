WFD responds to early morning fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an early morning apartment fire Monday.

According to Battalion Chief Randy Burton, fire and EMS responded to a call at 1210 Lilac Court just after 4:00 a.m. Moderate smoke was coming from the single story duplex, however crews were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained to a utility closet, though the apartment did suffer smoke damage. Everyone inside made it out without injury. There was no damage to the adjoining apartment.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be a faulty water heater.

An adult and child have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross until their apartment is prepared. Damage is estimated to be $2,000.