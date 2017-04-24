Whiteville PD, DEA to host drug drop-off this weekend

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are joining forces to collect expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The collection is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the CBS at 900 N. J.K. Powell Blvd. in Whiteville.

Whiteville Police say the aim is to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of these drugs.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 12 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 7.1 million pounds—more than 3,500 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website or contact Sgt. Det. Aaron Herring with the Whiteville Police Investigations Unit at (910) 642-5111 ext. 5008.