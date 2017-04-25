4th Annual Party Furr the Paws coming up

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 4th Annual Party Furr the Paws animal rescue fundraiser will be held May 6th.

The event raises money for SOAR, Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue. This year’s event will be held at the Southport Senior Center on North Howe Street.

Tickets are $30 and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, music, cash bar, auctions, raffle, and other entertainment. Music will be provided by Island Fever.

The event is Saturday, May 6th from 5pm to 9pm.

For more information, check out SOAR’s website.

Photo Courtesy: SOAR