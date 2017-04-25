Bus driver fired after moving barricade, driving through flooded road

A Brunswick County school bus drives through a flooded portion of NC 133 on April 25, 2017. (Photo: Bruce Felker)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County School Board has fired a school bus driver accused of driving through a flooded road this morning.

A Brunswick County man was out checking road conditions on Highway 133 this morning when he saw something he couldn’t believe.

Bruce Felker says he watched as a school bus driver got out of the bus, move a barricade that was in front of the flooded portion of a closed road, and then get back in the bus and drive through the floodwaters. Felker recorded video of the bus as it drove by.

This afternoon the district announced the board, which met this morning in regular session, approved a recommendation to dismiss the driver Marsha Bellamy McMillian.

“The driver’s actions are inexcusable,” Brunswick County Schools spokeswoman Jessica Swencki said this morning after the district learned about what happened. “Officials concluded the driver did not follow standard protocol when she ignored the road closure barricades and as a result is facing disciplinary action. We are incredibly thankful that all students on the bus arrived at school safely this morning. Transportation officials will use this opportunity to provide all Brunswick County school bus drivers with important safety reminders to prevent this from occurring again in the future.”

Swencki said McMillian, 49, had worked for the district since Oct. 29, 2007, as a bus driver and custodian. The district says McMillian was driving Bus 372 to South Brunswick High School.

Felker says he was a fireman for 18 years and has pulled people who have driven through high water out of cars, so he knows how dangerous this was.

WWAY spoke with Felker about his video. We’ll hear from him tonight on WWAY News.