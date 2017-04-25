Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to retire after 2017 season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time in more than 40 years, no one named Dale Earnhardt will race on the NASCAR circuit next year.

After 18 seasons, Dale Earnhardt Jr. says 2017 will be his last in the NASCAR Cup Series, according to a release from Hendrick Motorsports.

Earnhardt, whose father was a legend on the circuit from 1975 until his death at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500, is scheduled to talk about his decision during a news conference this afternoon.

A native of Kannapolis, the younger Earnhardt, 43, made his first Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30, 1999. In more than 600 career series starts, Earnhardt won 26 times. Fans voted him NASCAR’s Most Popular Drive a record 14 straight years.

He will compete in his final NASCAR race Nov. 19 in Florida.

Hendrick Motorsports will announced its plans for Earnhardt’s successor in the No. 88 car at a later date.