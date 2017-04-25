Downtown Sundown Concert Series headliners announced

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the 12th year in a row, a free summertime concert series returns to downtown Wilmington.

This year, the concerts will return to Riverfront park. Last year, they were moved to a private parking lot due to construction along Water Street.

Outdoor Equipped, a Wilmington-based retailer, is the title sponsor for the event and Wilmington Downtown Incorporated is the concert producer.

“After being closed for over a year, we are pleased to return this is community event to the picturesque setting along the river,” said Ed Wolverton, WDI President and CEO. “We are eager for the new season to start and are pleased to feature both returning and new performers this year.”

WDI says more than 26,000 people attended the concerts.

The schedule features various musical styles with an emphasis on tribute bands. All headlining acts are touring bands that will visit the region for their performance. WDI schedules local bands to open each show and these acts will be announced in the coming weeks. The free concerts are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The dates and scheduled headline performers include:

May 26 Satisfaction (Rolling Stones)

June 2 Skydog (Allman Brothers)

June 9 Breakfast Club (1980’s music)

June 16 Funky Monks (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

June 23 Dustin Arbuckle & Band (Blues)

June 30 20 Ride (Zac Brown)

July 7 Red Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin)

July 14 Mockatillica (Metallica)

July 21 Wrong Way (Sublime)

July 28 Hey Johnny (Foo Fighters)

Aug. 4 Same As It Ever Was (Talking Heads)

Aug. 11 Appetite for Destruction (Guns and Roses)

Aug. 18 42 (Coldplay)

Aug. 25 Abbey Road Live (Beatles)

Sept. 1 Departure (Journey)