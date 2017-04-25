Dunes eroded, Christmas trees along beach after storm in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City town leaders say they are missing about half of the sand crews recently got done pushing after Monday night’s storm.

The sand dunes looked a little bare and Christmas trees were washed up along the shore in Surf City Tuesday morning. Town Manager Larry Bergman said they do not actively put Christmas trees in the dunes, but some individuals do.

“We don’t encourage it for the reason you see today,” Bergman said.

Bergman said sometimes the trees become unearthed and wash down from North Topsail Beach. He said crews typically get out in the days following the storm when low tides cooperate to clean up debris and access public access stairs.