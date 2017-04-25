Firefighters respond to second fire on Castle Hayne Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire broke out this morning at D&E Tires on Castle Hayne Road.

It happened around 8:00 a.m.

New Hanover County Fire Marshall Matt Davis says crews are on the scene trying to figure out what happened.

No one was hurt.

Davis says Castle Hayne Road will remain closed between Rock Hill Road and I-140 until about 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

This is the second fire on Castle Hayne Road in less than 24 hours. Last night, a fire also broke out at Big Dog Cafe.

The investigation into what caused both fires is still ongoing.