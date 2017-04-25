Flooding should ease in North Carolina on Tuesday

A car gets stuck in flood water near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on April 24, 2017. (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Rain should be moving out of North Carolina soon.

The National Weather Service had flood watches and warnings in effect in the eastern half of the state Tuesday morning after storms dumped up to 8 inches of rain in the Raleigh area.

Flood warnings were posted for many rivers in the eastern part of the state. A high surf advisory remained in effect on the Outer Banks.

Some people were rescued from their vehicles by firefighters in the Raleigh area.

Schools in Durham and Raleigh said some buses would be late because of the weather.

Duke Energy said it had about 4,000 customers still without electric service Tuesday morning. Durham had about 1,400 without service. About 1,000 customers were still without service in the Winston-Salem area.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)