Government shutdown, health bill rescue at stake in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bipartisan bargainers are progressing toward a budget deal to prevent a partial federal shutdown this weekend.

A major hurdle came down when President Donald Trump signaled he would put off his demand that the measure include money to build his border wall with Mexico.

Separately, House Republicans are vetting proposed changes to their beleaguered health care bill that they hope will attract enough votes to finally push it through the House.

Both efforts come as Congress returns from a two-week break just days before Trump’s 100th day in office, which is Saturday. That’s an unofficial measuring stick of a new president’s effectiveness.

That same day, federal agencies would have to close unless lawmakers approve spending legislation.

