Hallsboro woman accused of threatening student on school bus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County parent is accused of boarding a school bus and threatening a student.

Lakresha MacDonald, 27, faces several charges.

A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman says the incident happened April 10 and involved an Evergreen Elementary School bus.

Investigators say MacDonald was upset because she thought someone hit her child, when the child was actually injured in an accident involving horse playing with other students.

MacDonald also prevented the bus driver from closing the doors of the bus to drive off, despite traffic lining up behind the bus.

According to arrest warrants, MacDonald told the bus driver, “ain’t no child going to put their …. hands on my child. You ain’t going nowhere. They can drive around you.”

MacDonald is charged with communicating threats, disorderly conduct on a school bus, and impeding a school bus.

MacDonald’s bond was set at $3,000.

 

 

