Phase-in on NC class-size mandate approved by Senate

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Republican legislation has cleared the Senate that would ease required class-size mandates this fall in North Carolina’s public schools in early grades.

The chamber voted overwhelmingly Tuesday for what GOP lawmakers described as a compromise allowing a two-year phase-in period for lower average class-size requirements in districts as well as single class-size maximums for kindergarten through third grade.

District leaders have worried about meeting lower class sizes because some state dollars allocated for traditional classroom teachers have been used to hire those leading “supplemental” classes. The legislation would allay concerns they might be forced to eliminate instructors for art, music and physical education.

The measure now returns to the House, awaiting another vote for final approval before it heads to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

