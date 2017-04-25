Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting near Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Monkey Junction.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said the shooting on Woods Edge Road was the result of a domestic situation. He said one person is dead and another is injured.

“Everything at this point appears to be contained within the house,” Sheriff Ed McMahon said. “So we are not currently looking for anybody who could be a threat to the community.”

McMahon said the case is a homicide investigation. He said deputies are working on getting search warrants to continue their investigation.

