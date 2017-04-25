Ten Hoggard Athletes sign to colleges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today was a big day for the Hoggard Vikings as 10 more seniors signed their National Letters of Intent.

They will be attending schools all over the country to play sports like tennis, basketball and lacrosse. They join the other Hoggard athletes who signed this past November.

Gunner Philipp was one of those athletes to sign today, he’s off to West Point to play for the Army lacrosse team. He says the chance to play college athletics is something that he’s always wanted to do.

“When I was little I always wanted to play Division 1 lacrosse and both my parents are marines so going to an academy, West Point, is awesome,” Philipp said. “It’s my dream come true.”

The nine will be travelling to schools like the University of the Cumberlands, Davidson and Mount St. Mary’s