Tony Bennett performing at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Grammy Award-winning musician Tony Bennett is coming to the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington.

His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes nineteen Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure. His signature tunes, such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” form part of the fabric of American music culture.

The concert is planned for August 18.

Online tickets go on sale May 5 at 10:00 a.m. You can get them here.

You can buy them in person starting at 2:00 p.m. at Ticket Central in the Wilson Center or by calling (910) 362-7999.

Bennett’s daughter, Antonia Bennett, has been touring with her father and will open the performance with a collection of jazz/pop standards.