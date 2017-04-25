WPD investigating late-night shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Cathryn Lindsay with WPD, police received a call around 10:42 p.m. Monday night to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The victim told police he had been walking to a friend’s house when he was approached by four black men. He says they robbed him of his money and shot him in the right ankle with a handgun. Detectives and CSI responded to the hospital. The victims name has not been released at this time.

Just after 10:00 p.m. police had received a Shot Spotter alert in the 200 block of Clay Street. Detectives and CSI reported to the scene. No word if the two incidents are connected.

