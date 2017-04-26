2 sharks tracked in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Two sharks have been tracked close to South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach.

The State reports (http://bit.ly/2ph9nxK) that shark-tracking organization OCEARCH says two of tagged sharks were in the area on Tuesday.

An 8-foot, (2-meter) 460-pound (209-kilogram) great white shark named Savannah pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach. She had been tracking toward the area from Charleston.

A 12-foot, (3-meter) 1,326-pound (600-kilogram) great white shark named Hilton pinged near Georgetown and is currently just off the coast between Georgetown and McClellanville.

OCEARCH originally tagged both sharks near Hilton Head Island.

