2 sharks tracked in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Two sharks have been tracked close to South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach.
The State reports (http://bit.ly/2ph9nxK) that shark-tracking organization OCEARCH says two of tagged sharks were in the area on Tuesday.
An 8-foot, (2-meter) 460-pound (209-kilogram) great white shark named Savannah pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach. She had been tracking toward the area from Charleston.
A 12-foot, (3-meter) 1,326-pound (600-kilogram) great white shark named Hilton pinged near Georgetown and is currently just off the coast between Georgetown and McClellanville.
8ft female white shark @SharkSavannah pings close to 12ft male white shark @HiltonTheShark! https://t.co/YsSJaHdO9s #SharkTrackers 🦈🦈 pic.twitter.com/doub0zNvwt
— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) April 25, 2017
OCEARCH originally tagged both sharks near Hilton Head Island.
