Accident scatters chicken parts across highway

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Chicken parts were scattered across a section of Interstate 77 in North Carolina after an accident.

WSOC-TV reports (http://on.wsoctv.com/2p2K2c4) that a truck carrying the chicken parts rear-ended a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, spreading the truck’s contents onto a quarter-mile stretch of the highway.

A truck driver rear ended a car and lost his load of chicken guts. No one injured. Driver cited for speed @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/NW7J5e6SoN — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 26, 2017

Officials periodically closed northbound lanes of the highway as they cleaned up the spill.

The road reopened before daybreak Wednesday.

The truck driver has been cited for speeding. No injuries were reported.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)