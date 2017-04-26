Accident scatters chicken parts across highway

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Chicken parts were scattered across a section of Interstate 77 in North Carolina after an accident.

WSOC-TV reports (http://on.wsoctv.com/2p2K2c4) that a truck carrying the chicken parts rear-ended a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, spreading the truck’s contents onto a quarter-mile stretch of the highway.

Officials periodically closed northbound lanes of the highway as they cleaned up the spill.

The road reopened before daybreak Wednesday.

The truck driver has been cited for speeding. No injuries were reported.

