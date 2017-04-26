Happening this weekend: Pawz in Park

4th Annual Pawz in Park at Battleship Park Sat., April 29. (Source: Pawz in Park)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Get your pups to the park for the 4th Annual Pawz in Park this weekend.

Bring your furry friend or find one of your very own! Over 20 local non-profit rescue groups will be there to give you information on adoption and how to get involved. Plus, all proceeds benefit local rescue groups.

The event includes music, pet contests, raffles, a silent auction, beer, food, and more!

Watch the live interview about with Jennifer Bloech to learn more about the event.

Pawz in Park is Sat., April 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Battleship Park. Admission is $5.

Click here for more. 

