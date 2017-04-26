On a North Carolina island, chase ends at dock with arrest

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a woman led police on a high-speed chase on a North Carolina coastal island but found out it’s hard to elude the law when the only highway leads to a ferry dock.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called last weekend about a motorist driving recklessly on tiny Ocracoke Island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Capt. Jason Daniels says 34-year-old Tara E. Cranmer led deputies with sirens wailing along the lone state highway, a two-lane island route reachable only by ferry. Daniels says Cranmer stopped her truck near the north ferry dock, ran and was captured about an hour later. No one was hurt.

Authorities say Cranmer faces several charges and has been jailed on a $22,000 bond. It isn’t known if she has an attorney.

