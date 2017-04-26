BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — After suffering the loss of her husband, Ashley Freeman returned to work at Bolivia Elementary supported by her school family.

“I was really excited to come back and see the kids.” Freeman says, ” That was a positive think I had to look forward to and they were so happy to see me.”

The first day back was “hard, but it was also happy, because I had more hugs that day than I can count.”

She soon got back into the routine of teaching her first grade class where she counts the book “The Relatives Came” as a favorite she returns to every year. It ‘s a story of hugs, love and a spirit of doing your best that Mrs. Freeman finds helpful. Her motto is: “Just try hard. Just give your best effort. I mean that’s all we can ask for anybody.”

As an avid reader herself, Mrs. Freeman says teaching her students to read is her favorite subject, but finds joy in them all. “First grade,” she says, “is a big curriculum with every subject.”

In the end she says, however, that she mostly wants them to “be understanding of one another and learn how to be a good friend.”