Bill that raises gas taxes for road funding clears SC Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – The Senate has approved its plan to fix South Carolina’s crumbling roadways, setting up the possibility that the Legislature’s top priority for the year could become law.

The Senate voted 30-9 Thursday to send its plan to the House, which passed its own version earlier this year. The compromise received the supermajority vote needed to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s promised veto.

It marks the first time over several years of debate that the Senate has passed a bill with a gas tax increase to help fund roads. The Senate’s version includes raising the gas tax by 12 cents over six years.

The bill still has a long way to go. House leaders have blasted the Senate’s version as a complicated, nonsensical mess. It includes an array of tax cuts.

 

  • guest45

    one thing SC has over NC, SC does spend their money on their roads, and they produce results

    • Old Surfer

      Don’t mean to disagree, maybe they do around the tourist areas like Myrtle Beach, but while working as a disaster relief worker after the flooding, the roads I saw were in bad shape compared to NC.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      You are correct, South Carolina does a fine job with their highway and state road system, schedule management and cost monitoring. They perform 3 times better than NC, while NC garners 40 cents a gallon more tax on fuel than SC does. Our NCDOT in an inept, un-managed, un-monitored and un-enforced organization that never meets a schedule deadline and is never held to a budget. They take 3 times as long as it should take to build highways and bridges and spend 5 times as much as it should ever cost in the first place! And then they give us Ray Cooper to fix it! The words “cluster” AND “circle” appear in the first sentence of that description!

