Duke Energy aims to cut coal from one-third of power output

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Any jump in coal production promised by President Donald Trump will not come from the largest U.S. electricity company, which is planning a steady move out of the fuel still key to producing power.

Duke Energy Corp. reports Thursday that about 34 percent of the electricity used by customers in the Carolinas, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana was generated by coal. An equal amount came from nuclear reactors.

The company’s solar and wind farms produced less than 5 percent of its electricity. Most of that variable supply was sold to other utilities or commercial customers.

The Charlotte-based utility’s sustainability report says by 2030 it aims to cut its use of coal from 34 percent to 27 percent, increase natural gas by nearly 30 percent and roughly double power from renewables.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    The big coal users are Japan, China and India. Their demands will always increase.

    • John

      China is reducing coal use, not increasing it.” SASAC which oversees most central state owned enterprises ordered in July 2016 for companies under its supervision to cut coal mining capacity by 10% in 2 years and by 15% in 5 years.” Their importation of coal has dropped 30%!!

    • John

      India has made it very clear that their coal production will come domestically, not imported. Down 17% yoy over 2015 and the expectation for 2017 will be down 24%

    • John

      China first, US,second, India third and Japan fourth.

