Woman accused of using juveniles to steal lawnmowers, traffic pills

Jessica Figueroa (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland woman is accused of using an 11-year-old, a 13-year-old and another juvenile to commit break-ins, steal lawnmowers and traffic opium.

According to arrest warrants, Jessica Lynn Figueroa, 31, conspired with two male juveniles and a female juvenile to steal lawnmowers from three different victims. She’s also accused of conspiring with the three juveniles to traffic between 14 and 28 grams of opiates.

The alleged crimes took place between April 18 – 21.

Figueroa is charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of stolen goods
Two county of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Four counts of felony conspiracy
Conspiring to traffic opium/heroin
Two counts of conspiring to commit misdemeanor
Conspiring to commit misdemeanor larceny

Figueroa is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $505,000 bond.

 

 

 

  • Don Wrong

    Dare I ask where their parents where???

