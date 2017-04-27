Roy Williams set as speaker for basketball tip-off dinner

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCWSports.com) – Hall of Fame and three-time national champion coach Roy Williams of North Carolina will be the guest speaker for UNCW’s second-annual men’s basketball tip-off dinner.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at the Burney Center on campus. Ticket information will be announced later and sales are expected to begin in mid-July.

Williams, who coached at Kansas for 15 seasons before taking over the program at UNC, has won three national titles (2005, 2009 and 2017), eight Atlantic Coast Conference championships, one Associated Press National Coach-of-the-Year award and a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference Coach-of-the-Year notices. He ranks second all-time for victories at KU behind the legendary Phog Allen and at UNC behind mentor Dean Smith.

With 817 wins, Williams is seventh overall in victories for an NCAA Division I head coach. He has piloted nine teams to Final Four appearances and is the only coach in NCAA history to lead two different programs to four Final Fours each and the only coach with 350 or more wins at two different NCAA Division I schools.

Williams won his third national championship on April 3, 2017, when he led the Tar Heels over Gonzaga. New UNCW skipper C.B. McGrath was an assistant coach under Williams for 14 seasons.

The highly successful Williams was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.