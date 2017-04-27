Wolf joins new men’s hoops coaching staff

Joe Wolf (Photo: UNCWSports.com)

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCWSports.com) – Head men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath has added former North Carolina standout and NBA veteran Joe Wolf to his new staff at UNCW.

The selection of Wolf completes McGrath’s on-the-floor staff following the earlier appointments of former Mercer assistant Doug Esleeck and former Valparaiso aide Jackie Manuel.

“We’re very happy to have Joe join our staff,” said McGrath, who took over the program on April 3. “His most important role will be to develop the big guys. Overall, he has a great basketball mind and rounds us out. He’s a perfect fit.”

Wolf returns to collegiate coaching after working as a coach in the professional ranks and overseas over the last several years, most recently with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. The opportunity get back into college coaching was one he couldn’t pass up.

“This is just an excellent opportunity and I’m happy to be here, said Wolf. “C.B’s an up-and-coming head coach and I see nothing but great things ahead. I had some conversations with him and Coach (Roy) Williams and it seems like the perfect spot.

“I’m excited about getting back into college ball and it seems like the right time. I hope to work with everyone, but I have the mindset to work with the big guys.”

The Kohler, Wisc., native was named the state’s all-time greatest high school player by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2005 and enjoyed an outstanding collegiate career in Chapel Hill, where he played four years under Hall of Fame head coach Dean Smith, sparking the Tar Heels to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 four times and the Elite 8 twice.

Wolf made 128 career appearances with the Tar Heels and was named First-Team All-ACC, All-ACC Tournament and winner of the Carmichael-Cobb Award as UNC’s top defensive player.

Wolf was the 13th overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers and spent 11 seasons in the league for seven different teams. In 592 career games with the Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks, Wolf scored 2,485 points and collected 1,933 rebounds. He also spent one season playing in Spain.

Wolf begin his coaching career in 2003-04 working on Tony Shaver’s first staff at William & Mary and had stints as head coach and general manager of the Colorado 14ers of the NBA Development League (2006-08) and head coach of the Idaho Stampede of the Continental Basketball Association (2004-06). In a combined four seasons in the D-League and CBA, Wolf’s teams had eight players called up to the NBA 17 times.

Wolf joined the Nets in 2014-15 after working five seasons as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks under Scott Skiles from 2008-13.

Wolf also served for three summers as an assistant coach under Mike Fratello with the Ukrainian National Team, helping the country qualify for the FIBA World Cup for the first time in 2014. He was Director of Basketball Development for the Ukranian Basketball Federation’s preparation for the FIBA World Cup. One of Wolf’s players in Ukraine was Kansas standout Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, who recently announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent.