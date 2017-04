Elgin Lamont Hines (Photo: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Investigators have made an arrest in Thursday morning’s hammer attack.

Elgin Lamont Hines, 45, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Old 211 Street in Bolton. The 40-year-old victim reported he was hit in the head multiple times with a hammer.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

Hines is under a $10,000 secured bond.