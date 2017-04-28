Myrtle Beach considers how to deal with beachfront crime

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) – Myrtle Beach, the city at the heart of South Carolina’s $20 billion tourism industry, is trying to figure out how to deal with crime at beachfront businesses.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported city officials and shop owners agree more police could help.

There have been eight incidents involving guns since April 15.

City Manager John Pedersen has suggested the culture needs to change. He says it doesn’t help that some shops along Ocean Boulevard sell things that can be used as drug paraphernalia. Pederson also criticized the availability of what he called smutty T-shirts, smutty shorts, and weapons like knives.

Bargain Beachwear manager Sasha Keldo says the merchandise at shops like hers aren’t causing the fights and violence on the streets. She says more officers would help.

  • guest45

    sounds to me like you need to clean the business’s up and attract tourist with more class, no real tourist that comes down here to spend their hard earned money wants to be around thugs or a police state, they want a friendly, family orientated atmosphere.

