FIRST ON WWAY: Navassa cop who claimed he was shot at charged with filing false report

Thomas Moshe Cutler (Photo: Brunswick County Jail)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Navassa Police officer who claimed he was shot at while on duty last month landed behind bars this afternoon.

Brunswick County Jail records show Cpl. Thomas Moshe Cutler was booked in at 4:58 p.m. and released at 5:56 p.m. WWAY has learned Cutler is charged with filing a false police report and obstructing justice. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Multiple sources tell WWAY agents with the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Cutler. A SBI spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment this evening.

On April 16, Cutler said he was sitting in his patrol car on Daniels Road near Cedar Hill Road with his windows down when a bullet went through his laptop.

According to radio traffic from the incident, Cutler told a dispatcher he believed the shot was fired from a high-powered rifle.

The SBI has been investigating the incident. It is not clear whether Cutler’s arrest is connected to the shooting.

When reached this evening a Navassa Police spokesman said he did not have information about Cutler’s arrest.

  • cheese101

    Good job there SBI. Good to get rid of bad cops who make it hard on the honest officers out in the streets.

  • guest45

    another dishonest cop, wonder how many people he has falsely accused, this stuff is way out of control

  • ben dover

    Another Pig story to enjoy

  • Don Adkins

    TYPICAL LYING COP….NO SURPRISE

    • cheese101

      Hey Don, on the left side of your keyboard should be a button labeled ‘Caps Lock’ Try to find it and press it once.
      Thanks

