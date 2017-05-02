Hillary Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia, herself for 2016 loss

NEW YORK (AP) – Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.

The former Democratic presidential nominee reflected Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International’s annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was “on the way to winning” until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director’s letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks’ repeated release of her campaign’s internal emails that “scared off” people.

She also said misogyny “played a role in this election,” won by Republican Donald Trump.

She conceded she made mistakes but said, “The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days.”

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Completely as expected! Hitlery places the blame of HER LOSS on everything EXCEPT the truth. Oh yeah, that’s right… Hitlery doesn’t know what “truth ” is or means, so how could she possibly place the blame on herself for being a confirmed compulsive liar, a loudmouthed, smoke-throated orator that made peoples teeth hurt when she spoke? Add to that the substantial fact that she never accomplished anything in her 26 years on Capital Hill as a career politician!!! Geeeez….reality is tough on some!
    Hiltery is nothing other that a 3 time presidential candidate LOSER that will never have another chance and just can’t face the reality of being such. Just like her followers!
    I thank God everyday that I don’t have to look at or listen to her anymore!

  • guest45

    this country was very lucky to have President Trump step up and win this election, he is our last chance to reverse some of this madness that the Demo rats have piled up on us year after year, they will not quit and will not change, we have to vote them out, we have to get our spending and our morals under control again, thank you President Trump!!!

    Hillary and Lynch for jail for 2017!

Recent Comments