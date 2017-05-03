Pender Correctional inmate dies in apparent suicide

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

Dennis Dickerson (Photo: Department of Public Safety)
 PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An inmate at Pender Correctional Institution died this morning in an apparent suicide.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Dennis Dickerson, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 6:00 a.m.

Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and worked to resuscitate him but they were not successful.

Dickerson was serving a 6 year, 10 month sentence after convictions as a habitual felon and for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Heimie Schmelter

    WoW! 11 FELONY convictions for Larceny, B&E, Robbery, Hit and Run and Drugs along with a slew of misdemeanors for violent crime. His made his own life destined for prison. Guess he took the easy way out.

Related News

2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
NC Blue Alert system will alert public when an officer is attacked
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
New Hanover County program receives funds to help ex-inmates reenter society
Read More»
8 months ago
1 Comments for this article
State trooper investigated for unauthorized commuting between Elizabethtown and Raleigh
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments