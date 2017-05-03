Pender Correctional inmate dies in apparent suicide

According to the Department of Public Safety, Dennis Dickerson, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 6:00 a.m.

Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and worked to resuscitate him but they were not successful.

Dickerson was serving a 6 year, 10 month sentence after convictions as a habitual felon and for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.