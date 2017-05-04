Hampstead man charged with child sex crimes facing more charges

Haywood Elwood Garner (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead man already facing child sex crimes is now facing more charges for crimes involving a sixth child.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Haywood Elwood Garner, 69, was charged today with 2 counts of statutory rape of a child, 2 counts of statutory sex offense of a child, 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child and 2 counts of crimes against nature.

Garner was initially charged in October 2016 with child sex crimes involving a 4-year-old victim.

The sheriff’s office said the new charges, involving a sixth child, stem from offenses that happened between 1998 and 1999 involving a child under the age of 16.

They said Garner’s bail was increased by $1 million. He remains in the Pender County Jail with a $3,625,000 bond.

Investigators still believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leatherwood at (910) 259-0191 or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.