Crumbling roads and bridges bring higher taxes and fees

Tennessee will soon tax motorists more to fill their tanks. So will California, Indiana and Montana.

Lawmakers across the U.S. have approved new proposals this year to pay for transportation improvements, including tax hikes, vehicle fee increases and bond packages. Two-thirds of all states have stepped up highway funding over the past five years.

It’s happening in both Democratic- and Republican-led states as their transportation departments strain to overcome backlogs deepened by the last recession. And lawmakers are acting regardless of promises from President Donald Trump for a $1 trillion national infrastructure program.

Some state officials doubt that Trump’s plan will make much of a difference when it comes to repairing and replacing thousands of old bridges or repaving and widening miles of congested roads.

  • Old Surfer

    I have traveled over a great deal of the eastern US in the last four years as a disaster relief volunteer. From NJ down to Louisiana. North Carolina’s roads are usually better than any state I’ve been on. The Pennsylvania Turnpike costs $30 from where i got on to where I got off to get to Jersey. I don’t know what Penn. spend the tolls on, but it certainly isn’t pavement. Pulling a skid-steer on a trailer, we hit a pot hole at a bridge that was so bad it bent the axles on the trailer. And almost every bridge in Tenn. was rough accessing. South Carolina? Bad. North Carolina’s roads may have some bad spots but nothing to compare to other states.

  • guest45

    that is well and good, but these states should look at NC roads and hjudge, we have always had very high fuel tax to support our roads and we have some of the poorest roads, this money is spent on everything but the roads, and nothing will change that, even the bidding process is meant to support the “good old boy” network, I want that work done on my private property, it cost me 100k, the state puts the same amount of work up for bid it is 10 million with overruns and years to complete,

    it takes a lot of discipline to take money that is earmarked for certain projects and only allow it to be spent for that reason and to see that the bids are being done and awarded properly, most state employees and elected officials lack the character or ability to do this, all they know is spend, spend, spend and don’t worry about the results.

