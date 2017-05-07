Student to become graduate, officer, married within 3 days

JACKSONVILLE, NC (AP) — Life is arriving fast for a North Carolina university student who becomes a graduate, Marine Corps officer and a newlywed within three days.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports that Isaiah Levia’s big changes are lined up next weekend.

Levia takes his commission as a Marine Corps officer next Saturday, the same day his fiancé graduates from Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville. The next day, Levia graduates from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The day after that, the Richlands native is marrying his sweetheart, Audrey Marovitch.

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.jdnews.com

  • Old Surfer

    Graduate? From what? According to legend, EVERYONE know UNC is not a “real school”. :-)

