Superintendent asks New Hanover County for more funding

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Superintendent is asking the County for an additional $2 million dollars in funding for the 2017-2018 school year.

In a letter sent to New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, and posted to the Board of Education’s website, Dr. Tim Markley said in order to break even, the school system requires $2,750 per student.

Under the County’s current proposed budget, the school system would receive $2,670 per student.

Mr. Tim Markley says that’s over $2 million less than the school needs in order to fund mandated raises and operating costs.

The Board of Education already plans to cut several positions next year, including three assistant principles, 12 high school teachers and five AIG teachers.

He warns that if the Board of Education’s request isn’t met, more positions would have to be cut.

 

  • Thomas J Lamb

    It is very disappointing that the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is not adequately funding the Board of Education.

    Further, I encourage both boards to take whatever action is necessary to reverse the recent Board of Education decision to cut the three assistant principals, 12 high school teachers, and five AIG teachers.

    There are very few things which are more important than investing in the future of our children. Certainly, a lower tax bill is not one of those things.

    When it comes to public education, let’s resist measures that seem short-sighted.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Well Tim, “cut some positions”, huh? I’ll betcha one them WON’T be your “admin” you had the affair with!

