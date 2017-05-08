Superintendent asks New Hanover County for more funding

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Superintendent is asking the County for an additional $2 million dollars in funding for the 2017-2018 school year.

In a letter sent to New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, and posted to the Board of Education’s website, Dr. Tim Markley said in order to break even, the school system requires $2,750 per student.

Under the County’s current proposed budget, the school system would receive $2,670 per student.

Mr. Tim Markley says that’s over $2 million less than the school needs in order to fund mandated raises and operating costs.

The Board of Education already plans to cut several positions next year, including three assistant principles, 12 high school teachers and five AIG teachers.

He warns that if the Board of Education’s request isn’t met, more positions would have to be cut.