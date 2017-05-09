Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,200 jobs in NC

Credit Suisse

By EMERY P. DALESIO
AP Business Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Swiss bank Credit Suisse is adding 1,200 jobs at its North Carolina technology hub as it reorganizes operations and cuts jobs elsewhere.

A North Carolina state panel has approved up to $40 million in tax breaks to lure the jobs away from the New York City area.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse is sharply reducing its workforce after two years of losses, cutting up to 6,500 jobs this year after slashing its overall headcount by 7,200 last year.

Tuesday’s announcement comes five weeks after North Carolina’s partial repeal of a state law limiting gay and transgender rights.

Critics called the partial repeal a sham meant to end boycotts, because it still prevents local protections from discrimination over sexual orientation and gender identity, and puts state lawmakers in charge of bathroom policies.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • conservative

    That’s a sweet deal for Credit Suisse. Not so much for the taxpayers of North Carolina. Provided Credit Suisse does what they say they are going to do, this amounts to a tax break of $33,333.33 per employee. Keep in mind, these aren’t new jobs created by Credit Suisse…jobs that are coming from another state or states.

