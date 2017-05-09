Leland man charged in parking lot robbery

Steven Dumas (Photo; Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have arrested the man accused of robbing someone in the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot on Village Road.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call and got a description of the suspect from the victim.

With the help of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Steven Anthony Dumas, 33. Police also recovered the gun used during the crime.

Police say the stolen money was returned to the victim.

Dumas was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

It was also discovered Dumas was wanted by the NC Department of Corrections for failing to report to his probation officer.

He is also charged with probation violation.

Dumas is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under $300,000 bond.