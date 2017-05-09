Man killed in motorcycle crash exceeded speeds of 100 mph

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Eastwood Road and Rogersville Road in Wilmington on April 29, 2017. (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Driving over 100 miles per hour and zig-zagging in and out of traffic, that’s the scene witnesses describe leading up to last month’s deadly motorcycle crash.

According to the accident report, Dre Jordan, 33, was seen driving his motorcycle recklessly and passing around cars on Eastwood Road.

A driving turning left off Eastwood Road onto Rogersville Road says she saw the motorcycle in the distance but didn’t realize he was driving so fast, until it was too late.

One witness says Jordan passed him going about 80-100 miles per hour and shifted to a higher gear when the light changed to yellow and smashed into the car turning onto Rogersville Road.

Jordan died at the scene.

The investigation revealed Jordan was exceeding the posted speed limit and driving in a reckless manner. Due to his speed, Jordan was unable to see a hazard of another car making a left hand turn.