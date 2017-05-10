Registered sex offender arrested at Brunswick County school

Tonya Ann Greene (Photo: NC Sex Offender Registry)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County deputies arrested a registered sex offender after they say she went to a school this week.

According to a warrant, Tonya Ann Greene of Green Loop Road in Leland was at Town Creek Elementary School Monday. She’s now charged with a felony count of sex offender on child premises.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Greene, 33, was convicted in 2016 for two counts of child abuse sexual act on a child by a parent or caretaker and sentenced to 36 months probation and required to register as a sex offender for 10 years. According to the registry, each of the crimes involved a 12-year-old. One was in 2008, and the other was in 2013.