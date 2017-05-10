Registered sex offender arrested at Brunswick County school

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Tonya Ann Greene
Tonya Ann Greene (Photo: NC Sex Offender Registry)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County deputies arrested a registered sex offender after they say she went to a school this week.

According to a warrant, Tonya Ann Greene of Green Loop Road in Leland was at Town Creek Elementary School Monday. She’s now charged with a felony count of sex offender on child premises.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Greene, 33, was convicted in 2016 for two counts of child abuse sexual act on a child by a parent or caretaker and sentenced to 36 months probation and required to register as a sex offender for 10 years. According to the registry, each of the crimes involved a 12-year-old. One was in 2008, and the other was in 2013.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Donna Maher

    How backwoods can NC get? Greene was convicted of 2 counts of child abuse, a Sexual Act at that and was given 36 months probation!! Sure she had to register as a sex offender for 10 years , but in the meantime the 12 year old child is most likely walking around in fear. Shame on the court system!

Related News

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Teen arrested in school bomb threat investigation
Read More»
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Supply man charged with sex crimes involving teen
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man pleads guilty in Leland bank robbery
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments