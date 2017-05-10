Three teens charged in fight at Hoggard High School

Mohammad Abdelaziz, Morod Ali, and Mahud Atalla (Photo: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three Hoggard High School students face assault charges after a fight on campus Tuesday.

Mohammad Abdelaziz, Morod Ali, and Mahud Atalla are all charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Abdelaziz also faces a simple assault charge.

Police say it happened around 1:40 p.m. allegedly over a cell phone.

Abdelaziz, Ali, and Atalla are accused of jumping two teens and beating them up.

One of the alleged victims was checked out my EMS. His mother came to the school and took him to the hospital for an injury to his hand and a possible concussion.

We reached out the New Hanover County Schools regarding the fight.

School Spokeswoman Valita Quattlebaum says administration is aware of the situation and is taking the appropriate disciplinary action with those involved,’ but due to the student protection rights under FERPA, that is all of the information she can provide at this time.

Abdelaziz, Ali, and Atalla have all bonded out of jail.