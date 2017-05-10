Three teens charged in fight at Hoggard High School

5 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

Mohammad Abdelaziz, Morod Ali, and Mahud Atalla (Photo: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three Hoggard High School students face assault charges after a fight on campus Tuesday.

Mohammad Abdelaziz, Morod Ali, and Mahud Atalla are all charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Abdelaziz also faces a simple assault charge.

Police say it happened around 1:40 p.m. allegedly over a cell phone.

Abdelaziz, Ali, and Atalla are accused of jumping two teens and beating them up.

One of the alleged victims was checked out my EMS. His mother came to the school and took him to the hospital for an injury to his hand and a possible concussion.

We reached out the New Hanover County Schools regarding the fight.

School Spokeswoman Valita Quattlebaum says administration is aware of the situation and is taking the appropriate disciplinary action with those involved,’ but due to the student protection rights under FERPA, that is all of the information she can provide at this time.

Abdelaziz, Ali, and Atalla have all bonded out of jail.

 

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • cheese101

    WWAY is going to be in trouble as they have posted a picture of mohammad

  • Old Surfer

    Were they trying to steal the phone?

  • NC Patriot

    Can’t put my finger on exactly what is standing out here…..are they Amish?

  • R1010101H

    Did they beat up a Jewish kid?

  • What is in a name???

Related News

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Teen arrested in school bomb threat investigation
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hoggard soccer tallies another shutout in round two win
Read More»
Law Enforcement Memorial
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Law enforcement agencies across New Hanover Co. honor fallen heroes
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments