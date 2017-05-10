Wilmington Police receive $24,000 in drugs to reverse opioid overdoses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department just received a large batch of medication to help reverse an opioid overdose.

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition donated more than $24,000 worth of naloxone to WPD last month. These will replace the police department’s expired supply.

Police say that’s a total of 69 auto-injectors that will be used on the street by officers. To date, Wilmington Police has saved 63 lives by administering naloxone.

“We are grateful for our continuing partnership with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition,” said Police Chief Ralph Evangelous. “This donation comes at a time when the Wilmington region continues to see the devastating effects of this opioid epidemic.”

 

  • guest45

    just a waste of time and money unless the addict is taken off the street that day and put thru a very intense rehab, if they refuse, save the effort and money.

