NC school confiscates yearbook with ‘Build the Wall’ quote

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

ROCKINGHAM, NC (AP) – A North Carolina school district has confiscated yearbooks at one high school after officials saw a senior’s quote that read, “Build the Wall.”

Local media reported that yearbooks distributed at the Richmond Early College High School near Rockingham were recalled because some senior quotes were considered controversial.

School district spokeswoman Ashley-Michelle Thublin said school and district officials found several quotes were inappropriate. She said that included the “Build the Wall” comment that became one of President Donald Trump’s campaign slogans last year.

That slogan has been criticized on social media by some students and others who called it racist and hurtful to classmates, some of whom are minorities.

Thublin said none of the students are being disciplined. It’s too late to get the books reprinted so students are being refunded.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/11/2017 1:47:09 PM (GMT -4:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Don Wrong

    Not cool, the school had plenty of time to review these quotes, and play PC Police, it takes weeks to prepare a yearbook. Give the kids back there books and if someone wants a refund, give it to them. Don’t play YEARBOOK POLICE after the fact.

  • guest45

    building a wall and ending illegal immigration is not racist or hurtful, it is a very necessary step to ensure the success and safety of our country, there are some school board members that need to be unemployed ASAP!

  • Old Surfer

    Well, so much for liberals and “educators” being against censorship.

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Raise the Age’ advancing in NC House
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
North Carolina health officials report 7 cases of mumps
Read More»
2 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
DMV to start producing REAL IDs
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments