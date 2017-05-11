New Hanover Co. Commissioners increase school funding in proposed budget

New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Thursday afternoon to go over the proposed budget for the coming year.

While discussing outside agency cuts they also increased funding for the New Hanover County school system. The board unanimously approved an increase of money per student following a request by School superintendent Dr Tim Markley made earlier this week.

The funding per student increased from $2,670 to $2,700, $50 less than Markley originally asked for. However, it is a compromise both commissioners and Markley are happy with.

“This county enjoys a long history of working hand-in-hand with our school system,” Board Chairman, Woody White said. “We’re all on the same team. It’s not unlike a sports team. Ya know, we all have the same goal which is educating our kids.”

“They’ve been strong partners for a long time. Their willingness to increase the funding is just another example of that partnership,” Schools superintendent, Tim Markley said.

Commissioner White says this is the 5th year in a row the county has significantly increased school funding. Markley adds with the increase the school system will be able to bring back the AIG or academically or intellectually gifted program.

As for budget cuts, Commissioners agreed to cut more than $415,000 from outside agencies. Some of which include Wilmington Downtown Inc, Good Shepherd Center, the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and the First Tee of Greater Wilmington.

The public hearing on the proposed budget is set for June 5th.