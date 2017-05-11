TRIP report states NC transportation funding concerns

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Traffic backups nearing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new report released by the organization TRIP says North Carolina’s transportation funding will not be enough to keep up with the area’s growth.

The report says over the next decade, NCDOT will have funds available for only 17 percent of needed transportation projects.

In the Wilmington urban area, on average, 19 people were killed in traffic crashes each year from 2013 to 2015.

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie English says investing in the state’s transportation system is crucial.

“If you think about the only 17% of projects getting funded, what doesn’t get funded and what do we need to do?” English said. “Well, we need to advocate with our lawmakers again at the state and national levels to bring more funds to that source.”

The  report also says in the Wilmington area, six percent of bridges are structurally deficient. The average Wilmington driver loses 20 hours annually as a result of congestion and waste a total of 1.9 million gallons of fuel annually.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • guest45

    now the people of NC are going to see that elections have consequences, and with more than 100 years of demo rats controlling this state except for one little 4 year period in which we actually came up with some money in the bank, the lib’s have spent us into a mess, we the taxpayers have paid a ton into highway funds, the lib’s have siphoned it off into the big dark hole and walked away with our money and now we don’t and will not ever have the funds to bring our roads up to speed,, how you feeling now about all these left wing govenors now?

Related News

Southwest Airlines RDU Houston
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
2 hurt in unrelated incidents on Southwest flight from RDU
Read More»
Heide Trask Drawbridge at Wrightsville Beach
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Lane closure scheduled for Wrightsville Beach Draw Bridge
Read More»
Heide Trask Drawbridge at Wrightsville Beach
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Inspection to slow overnight traffic on Wrightsville Beach drawbridge starting Sunday
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments