TRIP report states NC transportation funding concerns

Traffic backups nearing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new report released by the organization TRIP says North Carolina’s transportation funding will not be enough to keep up with the area’s growth.

The report says over the next decade, NCDOT will have funds available for only 17 percent of needed transportation projects.

In the Wilmington urban area, on average, 19 people were killed in traffic crashes each year from 2013 to 2015.

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie English says investing in the state’s transportation system is crucial.

“If you think about the only 17% of projects getting funded, what doesn’t get funded and what do we need to do?” English said. “Well, we need to advocate with our lawmakers again at the state and national levels to bring more funds to that source.”

The report also says in the Wilmington area, six percent of bridges are structurally deficient. The average Wilmington driver loses 20 hours annually as a result of congestion and waste a total of 1.9 million gallons of fuel annually.