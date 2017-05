Amy Reed (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 19-year-old faces charges in one of the many bomb threats that have taken place in New Hanover County lately.

Detectives arrested Amy Janae Reed.

She’s accused of making a bomb threat against Hoggard High School on May 5.

She’s charged with making a false bomb report.

Detectives say they are still investigating the string of recent bomb threats .