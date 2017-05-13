Murder victim identified as Cape Fear Serpentarium owner Dean Ripa, wife charged

Police arrived to the scene of a homicide, where a man was shot on May 13, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man found shot to death in the apartment above the Cape Fear Serpentarium has been identified as Dean Ripa, 60, a man well known among the reptile community.

Police have charged his wife, Regina Ripa, 40, with first degree murder.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to the apartment above the Cape Fear Serpentarium after receiving a 911 call concerning a shooting.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department, when officers arrived they found Ripa with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

His wife is being held in the New Hanover County Jail without bond.

We’ll have more details as they become available.